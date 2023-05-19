Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 3,627,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $79,987,896.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,705,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,612,228.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,698,437 shares of company stock worth $81,502,197. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

