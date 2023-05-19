West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Shares Up 1.5%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Mining Operations, and Exploration and Evaluation segments. The Mining Operations segment is involved in the operations of Sanbrado gold project. The Exploration and Evaluation segment relates to the exploration and evaluation activities other than Sanbrado.

