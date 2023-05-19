West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Price Down 4.5%

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 83,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 94,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.95 price target on West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$34.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

