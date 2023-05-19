Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $77.00 to $57.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WAL opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.39 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson purchased 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,830.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,163.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

