Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PAI opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter. 25.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

