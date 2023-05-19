WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CAO Jennifer Kimball Sells 939 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
WEX Stock Down 0.4 %
WEX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.32. 25,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,197. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.87. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About WEX
WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WEX (WEX)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.