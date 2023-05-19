WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CAO Jennifer Kimball Sells 939 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WEX Stock Down 0.4 %

WEX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.32. 25,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,197. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.87. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in WEX by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About WEX

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

