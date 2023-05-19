WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. WhiteBIT Token has a market cap of $288.48 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.67 or 0.00017361 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com.

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

