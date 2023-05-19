Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

Featured Articles

