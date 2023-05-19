Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WGO. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

