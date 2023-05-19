WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.37. Approximately 138,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 315,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62.

Get WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDU. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 150,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the first quarter worth about $14,058,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,848,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the first quarter worth about $644,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.