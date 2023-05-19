Workiva (NYSE:WK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WK stock opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. Workiva has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $104.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,843.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $948,414.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 8,431 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $727,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,041,843.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641. 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Workiva by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.