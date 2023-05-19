WOW-token (WOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $283.50 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.50 million and $25.96 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00026465 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834231 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

