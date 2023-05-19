WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Sells £33,471.36 in Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.20), for a total value of £33,471.36 ($41,928.30).

WPP Stock Performance

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 894.40 ($11.20) on Friday. WPP plc has a one year low of GBX 713 ($8.93) and a one year high of GBX 1,082 ($13.55). The company has a market cap of £9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,466.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 930.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 912.68.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.31) per share. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,393.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPP Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.53) to GBX 1,260 ($15.78) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($15.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 920 ($11.52) to GBX 1,158 ($14.51) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.66) to GBX 1,230 ($15.41) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,175.33 ($14.72).

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

