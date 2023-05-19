Wrapped BNB 1-Day Volume Reaches $119.56 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $309.63 or 0.01153749 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $971.13 million and $119.56 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,136,432 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

