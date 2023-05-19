Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.15 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $7.15 billion and $1.03 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07015217 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $618,417.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

