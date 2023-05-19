Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Up to $26.05

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.05, but opened at $27.22. Xencor shares last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 60,940 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Xencor Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $183,210.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $183,210.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,360.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $28,985.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,740 shares of company stock valued at $739,628. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Xencor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Xencor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

