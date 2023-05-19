XML Financial LLC Has $5.48 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Truist Financial by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.51. 8,612,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,137,104. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

