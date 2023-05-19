XML Financial LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 537.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AT&T by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,545,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,864,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,746,309. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.