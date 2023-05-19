XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3,152.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BTT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,777. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $23.87.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

