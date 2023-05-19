XML Financial LLC Purchases 3,887 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

XML Financial LLC grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,697. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Argus lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

NYSE:IP traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $31.90. 1,025,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $49.31. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

