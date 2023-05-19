XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 2.1% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. XML Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $16,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.08. 312,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,999. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $238.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.05 and a 200 day moving average of $219.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

