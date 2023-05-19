XML Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,422,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $258.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

