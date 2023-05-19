XML Financial LLC Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 38,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VOT stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.61. 79,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

