Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) COO Ryan Junk Sells 26,000 Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $734,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $352,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ryan Junk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

On Thursday, March 9th, Ryan Junk sold 10,290 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $293,779.50.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE XPOF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.97. 389,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,859. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 22.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,459,000 after acquiring an additional 258,149 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 80,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 57.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 912,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after acquiring an additional 331,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.