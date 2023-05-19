XYO Reaches Market Cap of $58.39 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. XYO has a total market cap of $58.39 million and approximately $736,429.31 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025922 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,853.14 or 1.00006569 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000097 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00453179 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $1,510,022.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

