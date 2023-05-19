Yandex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.
YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.
Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.
