Yandex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Yandex by 90.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 184,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yandex by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

