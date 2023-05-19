Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $544,488.00 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.82.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

