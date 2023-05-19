Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 2.0 %

DD has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $66.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.