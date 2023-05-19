Zacks Research Comments on Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leidos in a report released on Tuesday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Leidos Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Shares of LDOS opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.65.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,042,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,381,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,772 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after purchasing an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

