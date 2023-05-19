Zenabis Global (OTCMKTS:ZBISF) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Zenabis Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZBISF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,446,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,826,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Zenabis Global Trading Up 3.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.
Zenabis Global Company Profile
Zenabis Global Inc engages in the cultivation and sale of medical and adult-use recreational cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company produces and markets strains of dried cannabis under the Zenabis, Namaste, and Re-Ã¼p brands; and various oil-based cannabis products. It has 111,200 kg of licensed cannabis cultivation space in three licensed facilities in Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Zenabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.