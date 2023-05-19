Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Director John B. Bode Purchases 10,000 Shares

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Zevra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

