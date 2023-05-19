Zilliqa Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $386.90 million and approximately $15.97 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,543,557,002 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

