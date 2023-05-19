Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $315,746.20 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.39. 3,265,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,519. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.