Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 3,594 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $160,543.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 136,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,363.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Zillow Group Trading Down 1.0 %
Zillow Group stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,519. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.
Separately, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.
