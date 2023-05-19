Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 3,594 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $160,543.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 136,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,363.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,519. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $667,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,687,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,353,000 after acquiring an additional 66,732 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

