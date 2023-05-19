Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Sells $281,492.12 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $281,492.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,266.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ZG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.52. 483,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,808. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.87. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

