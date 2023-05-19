Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $179,745.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $101,000. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.