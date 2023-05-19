Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $472.54

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $472.54 and traded as low as $463.90. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $463.90, with a volume of 218 shares trading hands.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

