103,860 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. TechnipFMC accounts for about 1.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $335,340.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.88. 6,963,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,818. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -138.80 and a beta of 1.74. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

