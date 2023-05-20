13,215 Shares in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lucid Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

