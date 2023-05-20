1,829 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TT opened at $173.28 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.65 and a 200-day moving average of $177.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

