3,076 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Purchased by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,327,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,980,000 after buying an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.14 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

