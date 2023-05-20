3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of 3M worth $75,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.37. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.