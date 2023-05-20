513 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $694.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $647.16 and its 200-day moving average is $620.04. The stock has a market cap of $273.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $699.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

