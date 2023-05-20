585 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after purchasing an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,163,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,854,000 after acquiring an additional 165,597 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $184.40 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.21 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.08.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

