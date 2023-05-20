80,425 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,904,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 77,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 46,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 49,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

