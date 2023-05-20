Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,717,000 after buying an additional 896,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,831.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after acquiring an additional 722,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,213,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,576. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.71 and a 200 day moving average of $276.54. The firm has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

