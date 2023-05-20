ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) CTO Ram Kumar Puppala Sells 14,070 Shares of Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) CTO Ram Kumar Puppala sold 14,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $341,619.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,891.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $451.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 335.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Articles

