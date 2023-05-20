Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $578.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $18.96.

Insider Activity

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 312.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Manion acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $183,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,098.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Manion bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,800 shares of company stock worth $554,096. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,728,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Featured Articles

