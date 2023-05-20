Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Danske lowered Adevinta ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Adevinta ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.60.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. Adevinta ASA has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

