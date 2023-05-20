Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,705 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $371.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.68 and its 200 day moving average is $349.79. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

